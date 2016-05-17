HONG KONG, May 17 (IFR) - Asian markets reacted positively
to a strong overnight session in the US, with equities slightly
higher and credits bid mostly tighter.
The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan was quoted 2bp-3bp
tighter, as were Malaysian and Philippine CDS. The Philippines
2041 bonds were trading almost a quarter of point higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.5%.
"It's definitely a bit more risk-on today," said a
Singapore-based IG bonds trader. "Last night's session in the US
helped and we've seen more buyers today."
The Dow Jones rallied 1.0% on Monday and oil prices reached
six-month highs.
Traders reported that the upcoming US$16bn multi-tranche
jumbo bond from Dell was taking some of the earlier momentum
away from other tech sector credits, particularly as it was
offering a juicy yield of 8.84% on the 30-year tranche.
Dell's bonds are expected to price today.
JD.com's new five-year bonds were tighter in the morning,
but they were 3bp wider in the afternoon. The 10-year notes were
5bp tighter in the morning, but capitulated those gains later in
the session.
Huawei's new 2026s were quoted 3bp wider.
The risk-on sentiment did not appear to be helping new
issuers, with many seeing their bonds widen on the day.
Sinopec's 2026s were 2bp wider and Chexim's 2026s were 4bp
wider.
One outlier was ICBC Hong Kong's new 2019 bonds, which were
trading 3bp tighter in secondary markets.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com