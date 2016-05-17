HONG KONG, May 17 (IFR) - Asian markets reacted positively to a strong overnight session in the US, with equities slightly higher and credits bid mostly tighter.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan was quoted 2bp-3bp tighter, as were Malaysian and Philippine CDS. The Philippines 2041 bonds were trading almost a quarter of point higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.5%.

"It's definitely a bit more risk-on today," said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader. "Last night's session in the US helped and we've seen more buyers today."

The Dow Jones rallied 1.0% on Monday and oil prices reached six-month highs.

Traders reported that the upcoming US$16bn multi-tranche jumbo bond from Dell was taking some of the earlier momentum away from other tech sector credits, particularly as it was offering a juicy yield of 8.84% on the 30-year tranche.

Dell's bonds are expected to price today.

JD.com's new five-year bonds were tighter in the morning, but they were 3bp wider in the afternoon. The 10-year notes were 5bp tighter in the morning, but capitulated those gains later in the session.

Huawei's new 2026s were quoted 3bp wider.

The risk-on sentiment did not appear to be helping new issuers, with many seeing their bonds widen on the day.

Sinopec's 2026s were 2bp wider and Chexim's 2026s were 4bp wider.

One outlier was ICBC Hong Kong's new 2019 bonds, which were trading 3bp tighter in secondary markets.

