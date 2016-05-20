HONG KONG, May 20 (IFR) - Yesterday's sell-off was quickly reversed as investors bought Asian emerging-market sovereigns on dips, brushing off concerns of a possible June Fed rate rise.

Indonesia's 2046s led the rebound across its curve, rising 1.5 points to 112.49/112.79, while the 7.75% 2038s moved up a point higher at 117.85/118.44, according to Tradeweb.

The Philippines' 3.7% 2041s were also up half a point on the day at 106.375/106.625.

Asian credits weakened on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting showed that most policymakers felt a rate increase might be appropriate as early as June.

But traders said the impact from a possible rate rise was not only weaker than in previous cycles, but also mitigated by demand from investors looking to deploy heaps of cash while primary supply was low.

"I have very little inventory especially below the five-year," said one of the traders. "We're seeing more asset managers increasing mandates for shorter risk. The pace of how new issues were absorbed has been amazing."

The constructive backdrop also bode well Zhejiang Geely's new 2021s, which were 4bp tighter from final pricing at 136bp/134bp.

Despite concerns that a June rate increase could drive volatility higher, credit analysts spotted Indonesia and China 5-year CDS 6bp and 4bp tighter on the day respectively. Malaysia's 5-year CDS was 3.5bp tighter.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was trading at 144bp/145bp, or unchanged for the week.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)