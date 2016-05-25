SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - Asian financial markets rallied as healthy US home sales data and receding fears of a Brexit boosted risk-on sentiments.

US new home sales in April hit a record high of 619,000, data released yesterday shows.

Asian stocks gained ground, with the Nikkei index rising 1.57% and the Hang Seng Index shooting up 2.58%.

Asian credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index at 142bp/143bp, almost 2bp inside yesterday's close.

In the IG segment, cash bonds were about 2bp-3bp tighter across the board. New issues were doing fairly well.

China Three Gorges saw its bonds pull in about 7bp with the 2021s heard at 84b/82bp over US Treasuries, after pricing at reoffer of 90bp. The 2026s were at 125bp/123bp against reoffer of 130bp.

CCB's newly printed shorter-dated bonds of three years outperformed the five-year notes. The 2019s, priced at 155bp over 3-year US Treasuries, narrowed to 147bp in afternoon trade. The 2021s were quoted at 169bp/166bp against reoffer of 168bp.

Bonds from high-yield issuer 361 Degrees also fared well. Its 2021s, priced at reoffer of 99.055, rallied to 100.50/100.70.

(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)