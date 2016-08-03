HONG KONG, Aug 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were weaker on Wednesday as Chinese oil majors took a hit on falling crude prices.

"Chinese major oil names, such as CNOOC, took a hit today as the WTI Crude Oil Index fell below US$40 per barrel, " said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader, "Investors are worried that their profitability has been very adversely impacted."

The trader noted that CNOOC's 2025 US dollar notes had widened about 6bp on the latest two trading days.

Another trader pointed out that overall trading volume was low and more flows were seen coming back in the afternoon.

"Earlier in the morning, most investors sold credits after spreads widened a lot in US and European credits overnight, but people started to buy cash bonds in the afternoon," said the trader.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index rose 3bp to 122bp/123bp. Adani Transmission's new 2026s were bid at 100.00.

The primary market, however, was quite active with a few offerings being marketed after Typhoon Nida interrupted the Asian market yesterday.

