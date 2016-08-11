HONG KONG, Aug 11 (IFR) - Asian markets were subdued on
Thursday, as a weak overnight session in the US, worries over
commodities and Singapore's cutting its economic growth outlook
weighed on sentiment.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 1bp-2bp
wider, ending a recent trend of strong tightening.
"It's a little bit wider today," said a Singapore-based IG
bonds trader. "It feels like the rally is tiring out, but you
would expect that this time of year."
Long-dated sovereign bonds were also slightly softer.
Philippines 2041s were about 1bp wider as were Indonesian 2045s.
Equities were also somewhat mixed with the Hang Seng up 0.3%
and Shanghai down 0.5%. Brent Crude was also spotted 0.66%
softer at US$43.76.
There were, however, a few bright spots in credit,
particularly in high yield, which benefited from a continued
strong bid from global investors.
Greenko's new US$500m 7-year non-call 3 Green bonds jumped
1.5 points after hitting secondary markets, while JD.com's notes
continued their recovery after a surprisingly strong earnings
report.
Yields on the Chinese retailer's 2021 and 2026 bonds were
both spotted 10bp tighter.
