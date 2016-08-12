HONG KONG, Aug 12 (IFR) - Westpac's entire U.S. dollar
credit curve narrowed 2bp-3bp after its successful US$5bn
five-part senior unsecured offering attracted a total order book
of US$12bn overnight, forcing investors crowded out of the
primary round to focus on secondary markets.
The US$500m three-year and US$500m five-year floating-rate
notes, which priced at three-month Libor plus 56bp and 85bp,
respectively, were the outperformers of the day, according to a
Singapore-based trader.
Standard Chartered's US$2bn perp non-call 5.5-year
Additional Tier 1 bonds were bid 65 cents higher after pricing
at par.
"Retail is going crazy over it," said another trader in
Singapore. "The yield is about 1.5% higher than HSBC and I'm not
sure if that's adequate, but it's very popular today."
StanChart secured the biggest book for a European bank AT1
so far this year. Investors placed orders of US$17bn on the
issue, which priced at 7.5%.
Asian emerging-market sovereigns have also benefited from
the global search for yield, with traders saying some
outstanding issues from the Philippines and Indonesia were
trading at record-high cash prices.
The overall ex-Japan complex grinding up to 3bp tighter on
the day.
"We're running out quickly, we need supply," said a
Singapore-based trader. "We're expecting more issuance from
LGFVs and banks, but that's not the area that people want. They
want to see issuance from mainstream corporations."
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)