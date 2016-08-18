HONG KONG, Aug 18 (IFR) - Asia credits tightened marginally today after the positive response to the release of July's FOMC minutes eased concerns of imminent US rate hikes.

The FOMC minutes showed that Fed policymakers were generally upbeat about the US economic outlook and labour market. Some interpreted this positive aspect as indicating a reduced possibility of rate hikes in September.

"The Fed's hesitation has led to market expectations that ample liquidity will sustain in the emerging markets," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader.

Benchmark IG names were 1bp-2bp tighter today with oil credits outperforming on price gains, he pointed out.

The high-yield sector was relatively quiet, but Greenko's 2023s were 25 cents wider, according to a HY bonds trader.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index was 0.5bp tighter at 112/114.

Tencent Holdings' 2018s were tighter on its better-than expected quarterly earnings. The bonds were quoted at 102.34/102.42 after Tencent reported a 47% jump in second-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh)