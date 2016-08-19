HONG KONG, Aug 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets finished the
week with a strong rally, as demand for yield continues to drive
bonds tighter.
The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan index was 4bp
tighter in the session at 109.25/111.25.
Traders described the market as outperforming and benefiting
from ample demand at a time when investors were strapped for
supply.
IG names, such as Petronas and Sinopec, received strong
bids. Spreads on the former's 2025 notes were 4bp tighter as
were those on Sinopec's 2026s, according to Tradeweb.
Recent high-yield issuer HNA Group saw yields on its 2019s
tighten 2bp to 5.422%.
Despite the rally, some higher beta names, such as JD.com,
were laggards. The Chinese online retailer's 2026 notes were 1bp
wider and its 2021s were 2bp wider. Minmetals 2026s also saw
spreads widen 2bp.
Asian equity markets rallied in the afternoon to finish
slightly positive, while Brent Crude continued its rally and was
spotted 0.53% higher at US$51.16, its highest level in almost
two months.
There will be plenty off attention next week on a meeting of
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders are hoping for
some more clarification on interest rates, after receiving
contrasting messages from US Federal Reserve members.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh)