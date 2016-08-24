SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (IFR) - Liquidity was thin today in the Asian credit markets, with some traders on holiday and much of the attention on first-half results announcements from Asian issuers.

"The market is mixed, but there is nothing too drastic," said a credit trader. "There are a lot of results coming out, and there are some responses to that."

China Overseas Land's 2019s were 3bp tighter at Treasuries plus 144bp, after the developer reported solid interim results and kept debt levels in check.

Swire Property's 2019s were flat at Treasuries plus 110bp as its financial metrics weakened slightly in H1 but rental income and liquidity stayed strong.

Hengdeli's 2018s were bid up a quarter of a point at 100.7, despite weak first half results.

Among recent issues, Adani Transmission's 2026s were seen at Treasuries plus 222bp, wider by 2bp today, but still well inside initial pricing of 260bp.

Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction's 2026s were flat, but have tightened 55bp since pricing.

Yesterday's new offerings also performed well. Hyundai Capital's 2019s were 7bp tighter at Treasuries plus 75bp, and China Orient Asset Management's 5-year was seen 2bp tighter at Treasuries plus 136bp.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was 1bp tighter at 110bp/112bp.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)