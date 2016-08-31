HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - DBS Group's new perpetual non-call
five securities rose to as much as 100.70 in secondary trading
as Asian private banks chased relatively higher returns on
securities that rank only senior to equities.
The Additional Tier 1 notes, which priced at 3.6%, the
world's tightest for a US dollar offering in that segment, has
settled to 100.40 by Wednesday afternoon.
Chongqing Western Modern Logistics' five-year notes of
US$500m also outperformed in the aftermarket, tightening 10bp in
its latest trade after pricing at 220bp over US Treasuries.
Bonds issued by the Chinese LGFV was allocated to more
non-Chinese buyers, rather than being allocated solely to the
PRC investor base.
A Singapore-based trader said active secondary trading was a
sign of a more international allocation process as a greater
number of global investors started to view the LGFV industry as
becoming too big to ignore.
Road King Infrastructure's US$500m 2021s were trading below
par, suggesting that final pricing of 4.7% was too aggressive
for some investors.
Although new issues were the centre of focus of most
traders, China's oil-and-gas sector saw a 2bp-3bp tightening
across different tenors as the lack of primary supply from
high-quality corporations continued to drive demand.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)