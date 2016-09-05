SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (IFR) - Asian credit opened unchanged to a couple of basis points tighter, after weaker-than-expected US non-farm payrolls and employment data reduced chances of the Fed raising rates this month.

With the US market closed for Labor Day, dollar liquidity was reduced and primary supply paused.

By afternoon, the Asia ex-Japan investment grade iTraxx index was 1bp tighter at 110.75bp/112.25bp.

After widening 4bp on Friday when a deadly bomb attack killed around 14 people in Davao, the Philippines' 2021s tightened 5bp to Treasuries plus 52.7bp, despite concerns that the declaration of a "state of lawlessness" might be a step towards imposing martial law.

Indonesia's 2021s were flat at 110, yielding 2.6%, while Vietnam's 2020s were also unchanged at 112.25 to yield 2.9%.

Among Indian corporate names, Bharti Airtel's 2025s were flat at Treasuries plus 218bp, while in high yield Vedanta's 2021s were up nearly a point at 96.5.

China Orient Asset Management's 2021s were at Treasuries plus 135bp, inside pricing of 138bp, ahead of expected issues from Huarong Asset Management and other China asset managers.

Chongqing Western Modern Logistics 2021s rallied to Treasuries plus 205bp, from an issue spread of 220bp.

A rare underperformer was Single B rated Fenghui Leasing. Its 2019s have dropped 2.25 points to 96.75 since pricing a month ago and now yield 9.2%.

