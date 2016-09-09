HONG KONG, Sept 9 (IFR) - Chinese high-yield issues were the clear outperformers this week, spurred by mainland investors eager to allocate funds into credits with high returns.

Ba3/BB- rated Biostime International's 7.25% 5NC2s were one of the week's best performers, jumping two points by this afternoon to a cash price of 107.07/107.5, according to Tradeweb.

Hanrui Overseas Investment's US$300m 4.9% 2019s, which have tumbled four points since pricing at a cash price of 99.040 in June, continued their recovery that begun earlier this month to rise to 97.2/97.9 in late Friday trade.

Haikou Meilan International's US$200m 5.25% 2019s were bid a quarter point higher, according to Tradeweb, while HNA Group's 6.0% 2019s were also well bid.

State-owned mining company Chinalco's unrated US$800m five-year bonds were 20bp tighter on a bid after pricing at 4.0% last month, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Prices of these Chinese credits rose despite stiff competition after Asian G3 primary markets were flooded with both investment-grade and high-yield bonds from China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Indonesia.

The Korean complex did not trade as well. Korea Development Bank's US$550m 10-year bonds widened 2bp by the end of the week, after pricing at T+55bp, or tighter than a simultaneous 5-year that came at T+57.5bp.

Tradeweb had Hyundai Capital Services, which priced a US$400m 2019 at T+82.5bp, wider at 86bp/71bp.

