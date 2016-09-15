SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (IFR) - Soft market conditions continued in Asia as China began a two-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Asian credit slipped 2bp early on, but recovered to stand 1bp wider than yesterday. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was seen at 113bp/114bp, with tightening across South Korean corporate CDS.

Enthusiasm for long-dated emerging market sovereigns has waned since their peak in mid-August. Sri Lanka's 2026 dipped half a point to 104.5, five points lower than it had traded a month ago.

Vietnam's 2024s were flat at 105.25, nearly four points down from this time last month.

DBS Bank's US dollar AT1 gained half a point to 99.3, as yesterday's issue from State Bank of India dropped nearly a point in early trading.

Huarong Asset Management's perpetual bonds were seen at 98.6, below the issue price of par and down half a point in two days.

In high yield, Greenland Group's 2019s were flat, having dropped half a point since last week, while Evergrande's 2018s were steady at 102.9, yielding 7.2%.

