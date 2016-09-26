SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (IFR) - New supply fed into a weak environment today, as seven Asian issuers entered the market with offerings of US dollar bonds.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 3bp wider at 103.75bp/105.75bp.

"Everything is wider," said a trader. "People are having a risk-off day, from the belly to the long end. Turkey is off 2 points, oil is down and new issues are coming. It's a perfect storm."

China Cinda Asset Management's new perpetual non-call 5 issue was seen at 99 bid, having priced at par and been around 98.675 on the break.

Indonesia's 2021s dropped a quarter of a point to 109.9, while the Philippine 2021s fell around the same level to 108.9.

In the oil sector, Sinopec's 2021s widened 7bp to Treasuries plus 111bp.

In high yield, Country Garden's recent 2023 issue slumped a quarter of a point to 98 bid. Road King Infrastructure's 2021 notes similarly fell to 99.7.

