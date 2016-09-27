HONG KONG, Sept 27 (IFR) - Asian credit markets recovered
some ground on Tuesday, following a tough session on Monday that
saw many new issues falter in secondary.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index was spotted
almost 1bp tighter in the afternoon, despite being as much as
2bp-3bp wider at the start of the session.
Equity markets also recovered, with the Hang Seng up 1.1% a
day after falling 1.6%, which was the largest drop in two weeks.
Bond traders said the market was grappling with concerns
ranging from Deutsche Bank's troubles to the US elections, and
suffering from saturation following a huge amount of primary
supply.
"The market is moving around a lot, but the tone was
slightly better today," said a Singapore-based investment grade
bond trader. "Right now we're getting a ton of new supply, so
you are seeing some new issues trade below reoffer."
A number of recent issues sold off upon hitting secondary
markets.
Singtel and Shui On both saw their transactions slightly
lower in the afternoon, while both tranches of ICBC Financial
Leasing's new bonds began the session lower but were closer to
par later in the day.
Other recent trades saw their prices return closer to par.
China Cinda Asset Management's Additional Tier 1, which
struggled badly on Monday and lost as much as 1.5 points,
recovered about a quarter of a point, according to Tradeweb.
Also in the recent bank capital space, State Bank of India's
AT1 lost about a fifth of a point, while yields on South Korean
Woori Bank's AT1 widened 1bp.
Syndicate bankers are expecting the primary market to remain
busy through Friday as issuers are seeking to get transactions
done before China's National Day holidays next week.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby)