MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
HONG KONG, March 30 (IFR) - New issues dominated Asian credit markets on Thursday as at least eight issuers were marketing US dollar bonds in the region.
"Market sentiment remained constructive and stable since a US rate hike earlier this month, though market participants are expecting another increase in June," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade credit trader.
Asian credit spreads were almost flat. The iTraxx Asia IG index, which has rolled into Series 27, was quoted less than 1bp tighter at 93.4/94.6bp.
Trading was more concentrated on newly issued bonds.
ICBC Financial Leasing's US$2bn two-tranche notes were mixed with its 3-year tranche 2bp wider and its 5-year piece 5bp tighter.
Trader said the weakness of the 3-year tranche was mainly due to the relatively larger issue size.
The US$1.15bn three-year tranche was reoffered at 150bp over US Treasuries, while the US$850m five-year tranche was reoffered at 152.5bp over.
Hyundai Capital America's US$1.1bn three-tranche notes were also traded mixed. Its 3-year floaters and 5-year fixed-rate notes were flat, while its 3-year fixed-rate notes traded 6bp tighter.
Swiss private-banking group EFG International's newly priced US$400m 5.00% 10-year non-call 5 notes gained 0.35pt to 100.35.
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.