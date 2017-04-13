HONG KONG, April 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were weaker
on Thursday as tensions on the Korean peninsula grew, with
trading light ahead of the Easter holiday.
Most recent investment-grade issues from China traded below
water following this week's heavy supply, traders said.
"Holiday mood, heavy supply and geopolitical concerns all
weighed on market sentiment today," said a Hong Kong-based
credit trader.
"Looking ahead, the momentum in China credit supply is
likely to perdure in coming weeks."
The iTraxx Asia IG index was 0.1bp wider at 101.0bp/102.5bp.
South Korea's sovereign five-year CDS has widened by 10bp so far
this week.
South Korea said on Thursday it believed it would be
consulted by the United States before any possible pre-emptive
US strike against Pyongyang and China urged the North to halt
its nuclear programme.
In investment grade, Citic Securities' new 2020s and 2022s
were bid 5bp-6bp wider than their reoffer price, respectively.
Beijing Enterprises' euro-denominated new 2022s were bid at
99.95 after being reoffered at 99.966.
In the high-yield sector, Aluminum Corporation of China's
2022s, sold at par yesterday to yield 4.25%, were seen 20bp
wider, according to traders. Peking University Founder Group's
unrated new 2020s were spotted at 101.5 in cash price.
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby)