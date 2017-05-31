HONG KONG, May 31 (IFR) - Asian credits traded slightly
tighter on Wednesday, as the latest data showed that China's
manufacturing and services sectors expanded at a solid pace in
May.
"Investment-grade credits in general traded 1bp-2bp tighter.
Huarong's bonds saw buying interest from real money," a Hong
Kong-based trader said.
The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was flat at 90/91.
Lenovo Group's bonds were weak on speculation that the
Chinese PC maker is planning a buyout. Its 3.875% 2022s traded
5bp-10bp wider today, according to the trader.
ChemChina's new perpetual bonds callable in 2022 were flat
at a cash price of 100.5.
In the high-yield space, Reliance Communications' 6.50%
2020s dropped 4 points today to a cash price of 65 bid after
Moody's downgraded the Indian company to Caa1 from B2 following
disappointing earnings.
Hsin Chong Group's 8.75% 2018s were flat at 42/46, despite
the announcement of a plan to improve liquidity through asset
disposals. The Hong Kong construction company earlier missed a
coupon payment on the 2018s.
Rick Mattila, international head of market strategy for MUFG
Securities, said Asian credit remains attractive to yield
hunters for now.
However a combination of macro risk factors and gradual
normalisation of central bank policies in developed markets
could begin to weigh on sentiment towards the end of 2017.
"Whilst market technicals are currently supportive, Asian
credit valuations are tight and macro risk factors remain, so we
would nevertheless be selective.
We would avoid lower-rated credits at this point, given the
substantial spread compression witnessed over the past 12-18
months.
While credit is expensive, investment-grade credit is
effectively cheap relative to high yield in Asia," Mattila said.
(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)