AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
HONG KONG, June 14 (IFR) - Asian credit markets remained stable on Wednesday with investors waiting cautiously for the result of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
China's sovereign CDS tightened as much as 5bp to 63bp today after the Ministry of Finance yesterday announced a plan to issue sovereign US dollar bonds in the offshore market in the second half to raise Rmb2bn-equivalent (US$294m).
"The rally in China CDS was a bit surprising, but we felt it was technically driven," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.
He noted that Chinese tech names were in demand, with 10-year benchmark tech names 1bp tighter. Alibaba's 2017s were bid at 99.91 in cash price, off a low of 99.883 yesterday.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was marginally tighter at 81bp/82.50bp.
Shui On Land's 6.40% US$600m senior unsecured perpetual non-call five securities, which priced at par on Monday, gained one point today.
Korea East-West Power's new 2022s also traded above water at 99.197 in cash price after being reoffered at 99.152.
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby)
ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild for its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
DOHA, June 22 Executives working on a three-way bank merger in Qatar to create the country's second largest lender expect to finish valuing the deal in the coming weeks and aim to complete it by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said.