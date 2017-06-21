HONG KONG, June 21 (IFR) - Falling oil prices weighed down
on demand for Chinese industrial and oil and gas credits.
Asian oil and gas names like Sinopec's 2026s were 2bp-3bp
wider on profit taking, while Indonesia's state-owned energy
company Pertamina was down 50 cents on a cash price basis,
according to a Singapore-based trader.
Weaker sentiment in the sector also put pressure on Hilong
Holding's 7.25% 2020s, which were trading around a bid/ask of
95.50/97, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The broader sentiment was not conducive for Chinese oil and
gas company Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings), which had to
postpone a US dollar bond offering.
Sole global coordinator and bookrunner ANZ was marketing the
3-year non-call 2 senior unsecured notes yesterday at around 9%.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 2bp
wider at 86bp/87bp.
Asia's high-yield property sector saw more attention as
China Evergrande Group began marketing the new-money component
of its exchange offer.
While Evergrande's 2024s were down three-quarters of a
point, traders cited private bank demand for Country Garden and
Fantasia.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)