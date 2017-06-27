SINGAPORE, June 27 (IFR) - The Asian credit market showed
signs of recovering from the huge supply in China high-yield
property bonds that priced last week.
"Evergrande is unchanged, but Kaisa is better," said a
credit trader. "Market conditions are pretty good, but not
bullish."
Evergrande's 2025 bonds were quoted at a cash price of
98.375, having priced at par last week, while Kaisa Group's new
long-dated bonds were seen around 101.75-102.00. Shimao
Property's new 2022s were unchanged at a cash price of 100.375.
Baidu's 2022 bonds tightened 3bp in spread terms to 122bp
over Treasuries, after it mandated banks for a proposed US
dollar bond offering.
Meanwhile, Swire Pacific's 2022 bonds widened 2bp to
Treasuries plus 92bp as it started marketing a new 7-year
benchmark dollar issue.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade CDS index was flat
at 84bp/85bp, with Chinese sovereign 5-year CDS quoted at 67bp.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)