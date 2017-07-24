ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit trades sideways as investors await FOMC

SINGAPORE, July 24 (IFR) - Asian credit was little changed today, as market participants await the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which starts tomorrow and wraps up with its policy decision the next day.

Recent weak US inflation figures mean few people think there is a serious chance rates will be raised this week, but now traders are waiting for clues on the likelihood of a hike in December.

"Most people think the FOMC is going to be a non-event, but there will be some reading between the lines," said a syndicate banker.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade CDS index was flat at 84bp/85bp. China Railway's 2022s tightened 1bp to Treasuries plus 109bp.

Singapore's headline inflation rate dropped to 0.5% year on year in June, from 1.4% a month earlier, according to figures reported today. Core inflation was 1.5% year on year in June, versus 1.6% in May.

"We maintain our 2017 core inflation forecast of 1.3%, while (we) expect headline inflation to average 0.5% in 2017," wrote UOB in a research note.

The new DBS five-year Green floating-rate bonds edged up to a cash price of 100.2 today.

Indonesia's 2027s softened slightly today to a cash price of 100.9, but its 2047 bonds, while they were unchanged today, have rocketed to a cash price of 103.7, having been issued at 99.209.

Parkway Pantai's tightly-priced perpetual non-call five notes were bid at a cash price of 100.1 today, having priced at par last week.

Fosun's 2022s gained three-quarters of a point, bid at a cash price of 96.6, after bonds of highly acquisitive Chinese companies like Fosun sold off earlier this month.