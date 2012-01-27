HONG KONG, Jan 27 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on the last trading day of the holiday shortened week with bonds from Berlian Laju Tanker in focus after the company said it will stop servicing its debt, a move that will affect USD418m in repayments this year.

The 2014 bonds of Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping company Berlian Laju Tanker were steady at 26/30 cents on a dollar after the previous days fall. Late on Thursday, some hedge fund buying lifted the price from lows stuck following the repayment freeze announcement.

It had dropped to 10-11 points on Thursday to a low of 22/23 cents on the dollar. Berlian Laju Tanker's shares have also been put on trading halt.

High yield bonds were broadly firm with Country Garden 2014s up to 100.5/102 cents on the dollar from Thursday's close of 100/101.

"High yield bonds particularly from China have performed well with better data from China in addition to the overall optimism in global markets," said a Hong Kong-based high yield trader.

Winsway continued to underperform after Moody's placed it's Ba3 corporate rating and B1 bond rating under review for possible downgrade following allegations relating to the valuation of inventory and related party transactions.

Winsway 8.5% 2016s were at 77/79 cents on the dollar, down from 84 before the news.

"While we may see more loose bonds coming out which could lead to further weakness in its (Winsway's) 2016 bonds in the near term, the current yield looks fair in our view," Nomura International said in a note.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted 4-5bp tighter at a mid 178bp/181bp.

Regional equities were mostly flat. The Kospi index is flat, the Australian benchmark is up 0.2% The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also traded nearly flat.

New issues from last week continued to rally with Shinhan trading tighter at 326bp/321bp over treasuries after pricing earlier this month at 365bp over.

Hyundai Motor's 4% 2017 bonds were around 320bp over treasuries after it released its results for FY11 and analysts expect it to outperform on consistently strong results.

Hyundai said it aimed to raise its global sales by 5.7 percent to 4.29 million vehicles this year after its 2011 sales beat its target.

"The mood is still constructive but activity is light as we are at the back end of the holiday week with flows also on the lighter side," said a Singapore-based trader at a European bank.

Financial markets in Hong Kong were shut from Monday through Wednesday and Singapore was shut on Monday and Tuesday for Chinese New Year.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com