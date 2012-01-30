HONG KONG, Jan 30 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were wider on Monday as investors braced for a wave of supplies and with the mood turning cautious ahead of a deal between Greece and its international lenders.

Activity in Asian financial markets is normalising after the Lunar Holiday break and issuance is expected to resume after a strong start in 2012. Asia ex-Japan issuance of dollar, euro- and yen-denominated bonds has aggregated around USD12bn in the year to date, compared with USD76.2bn in all of 2011.

Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf Holdings is planning a five year dollar bond while Indonesian power company Cikarang Listrindo is eyeing a fund raising via 7 non-call 4 senior bonds. Meanwhile, South Korean lender Busan bank is launching roadshows this week ahead of an expected USD300m-USD400m bond issuance.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index widened 3bp by to a mid 184bp. CDS spreads were 2bp-3bp wider.

But cash bonds were relatively steady with Hyundai 2017s at 310bp-300bp over US Treasuries. Hutchison Whampoa's 2017s are at 230bp-220bp and 2022s are at 262bp-256bp.

"Cash is quiet as everyone feels the floodgates will open with more issuance in the coming days," said a Singapore-based trader at an Asian bank.

Investors are also cautious as Greece and its private creditors pull together the final elements of a debt swap and are likely to have a deal ready later this week, essential for sealing a new bailout and avoiding an uncontrolled default. The pullout by European banks is likely to have an impact in Asia as some borrowers weigh alternate funding options.

"European bank deleveraging would dry up a source of wholesale FX funding for banks and impede their ability to offer FX loans to clients. This would lead to higher corporate and financial supply, first- time issuers and a stickier new issue premium," said Morgan Stanley in a strategy note released at the weekend.

"We prefer Asia HY credit over Asia IG, since IG credit faces greater supply risk. We are underweight Indian banks."

Sovereign bonds remained firm as the euphoria around Indonesia's elevation to investment grade by two rating agencies continues to fuel bids. Longer dated bonds from Indonesia and Philippines were well bid as investors bet S&P would also upgrade Indonesia and that Philippines would be the next candidate for investment grade status.

Philippines 2037 are quoted at 102/103 and Indonesia 2042 are at 103/103.5. Philippines 2037s were sold at par and Indonesia 2042s were issued at 98.148 earlier this month.

"We expect S&P to upgrade Indonesia to investment grade soon, following Moody's and Fitch," said Standard Chartered Bank in a note."We recommend that investors who are underweight IDR bonds shift to a Neutral duration stance."

The high yield sector, which has been supported by lack of supplies, was well bid with bonds up 1-2 points on average although the mood is cautious ahead of a wave of supplies.

Country Garden 2018s are at 96.25/96.5 compared with Friday's mid-point of 95. Longfor 2016s are higher at 96.5/97.5.

Bonds from Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk are steady albeit at distressed levels as the company teeters on the brink of default, as a a slump in global freight markets forced it to freezing payments on its debt of USD2bn. Its bonds due 2014 are trading at 25.5/29.5 cents on the dollar.

"You tend to find the real money HY accounts many cant go through the process of restructuring so they tend to be forced sellers in these situations," said a Singapore based trader at a European bank while adding that some hedge funds were lending support by taking a view on a potential restructuring.

Meanwhile, technical factors were supportive for emerging market credits.

Latest fund flow data shows that investors piled USD846m into emerging market bond funds in the week to January 25, compared with USD109m in the week before, according to EPFR Global. The fund tracker also said hard currency funds showed USD472m of inflows compared with the previous week's USD158m.

High yield funds showed inflows of USD2,532m much higher than the prior week's USD1,639m. This group has now added USD7,260m in the past four weeks.

Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com