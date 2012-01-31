HONG KONG, Jan 31 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were marginally wider as profit-taking halted a month-long rally amid concerns supply would resume, with hopes rising that a deal will be struck in Greece this week to help Athens avoid a default.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index widened marginally to 184bp/187bp.

Newly sold bonds from Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf Holdings made a strong debut after it paid a generous premium but Chinese property credits underperformed on talk of poor January sales.

"Wharf paid a good new issue premium and now it is in line with comparables like Kerry Properties," said a Hong Kong based trader with a European bank referring to the bond's strong performance after logging an order book of USD4.25bn.

The spreads on the new USD600m Wharf 2017s narrowed to 390bp over US Treasuries from the pricing level of 400bp.

Nomura analyst Agnes Wong said in a note the fair value of the bond was around 385bp over, while acknowledging high supply risk in the triple-B space.

"We do not expect any deleveraging in the short-term given a sizable capex commitment as of June 2011 (HKD108bn in total vs HKD95bn in December 2010).

"While the bond proceeds will be used for general working capital, we believe it is likely that majority will be used to fund its expansion into China. We suggest switching from Nan Fung to Wharf for similar exposure but a stronger credit profile," she said in the note.

The rest of the investment grade sector was wider with the Hutchison Whampoa's 2017s at 220bp and 2022s at 260bp as investors braced for more supplies following the recent strong run. The JP Morgan Asia Credit Index has logged a total return of 1.775% in January on the back of 4.12% return it posted in 2011.

Chinese property bonds were the notable underperformers as profit-taking, talk of poor January sales and a Citigroup stock downgrade weighed on the sector.

Country Garden 2018s are at 95.00-96.00 and Longfor 2016s are at 96.00-97.00, both off by half a point. The bonds were seen at around 86.00 and 89.00 respectively at the start of the month.

"The rally may have gone too far and for too long. Some are selling before the pre-sale figures come out and supply may also be around the corner," said a Hong Kong based trader at an Asian bank.

Citigroup said in a note it was cutting Country Garden stock recommendation to sell, citing gloomy 2012 sales forecasts.

Markets were also spooked by reports that major Chinese cities recorded poor sales during the 7-day Chinese New Year holiday, but Deutsche Bank said in a report the concerns were misplaced.

"There were zero transactions recorded during the CNY period because the transaction system was closed during the period this year," the bank said in a report citing a government official.

"In our view, sales volume should start to pick up once all sides are back to work, especially given more expected price cuts by developers."

Indonesian high yield bonds were not affected by upcoming supply in the sector or the troubles of shipper Berlian Laju Tanker which announced a debt standstill.

Bumi Resources 2016s are at 108.00-110.00 while Adaro Coal is at 112.00. The bonds have risen from early Januray levels of par and 109.00 respectively.

Indonesian power company Cikarang Listrindo is hoping to raise at least USD300m with a new 7NC4 144A/Reg S bond as companies from Southeast Asia's largest economy look to leverage on the country's newly achieved investment grade status.

Still, investors are eyeing developments at shipper Berlian Laju Tanker which has announced a freeze on payments on its debt of USD2bn. Its 2014 bonds are trading at 25/30 cents on the dollar.

"A number of companies are seeking fresh funding: either to refinance maturing debt (Bakrie Telecom, Gajah Tunggal), reduce interest costs (Bumi Resources) or finance expansion (Pertamina). The recent debt restructurings of Indonesian shipping companies could alarm investors, although we view these issuers' problems as specific to the shipping industry," said a note from independent research firm CreditSights.

