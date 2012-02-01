HONG KONG, Feb 1 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were broadly steady as investment grade paper was supported by the strong performance of recent issues, but high yield bonds eased further on profit-taking following a January rally.

"The IG is led by the rally in recently priced issues, which is evidence of investor money coming," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

"However, the sentiment is cautious at these levels as the pipeline is big this year. The market is now lead by technicals and that could change with new issues."

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted flat at 182bp/183bp.

The Hutchison Whampoa 2017 retap was around 229bp over Treasuries after pricing at 250bp over.

Most regional equities were flat to negative. The Kospi index is up 0.3%, the Nikkei average is up 0.14% and the Australian benchmark is down 0.6%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is weaker by 0.3%.

China's high yield bonds are down about one point, which traders said was due to isolated selling by one big investor.

"The price rose about 1-2 points in the past week so I am not surprised by the selling. It could be nervous selling in anticipation of supplies," said a high yield trader.

Evergrande due 2015 is down at 91/92 cents on the dollar while the Country Garden due 2018 is down 92.5/93.5 cents on the dollar.

China wants to see a reasonable pull-back of housing prices, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments published on Tuesday, making it clear that Beijing is not ready to relax restraints on the housing market despite a slowing economy.

"We will continue to strictly implement and gradually improve policies aimed to discourage house-buying for speculation or investment purposes," Wen said.

Supplies have been quite robust. Issuance of yen-,euro- and dollar-denominated bonds in Asia ex-Japan has totaled USD14.5bn, compared with USD76.2bn in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Fund flows have been supportive. Investors piled USD846m into emerging market bond funds in the week to January 25, compared with USD109m in the week before, according to EPFR Global.

Hard currency funds showed USD472m of inflows compared with the previous week's USD158m. High yield funds showed inflows of USD2,532m much higher than the prior week's USD1,639m. This group has now added USD7,260m in the past four weeks.

