SINGAPORE, February 2 (IFR) - Asian credit markets surged in the morning session and were described by a regional syndicate head in Hong Kong as being "on fire" He suggested that a lot of real money had missed the January rally and was putting sidelined cash to work, with the private bankers featuring heavily in the action.

He also observed that brokers have been lifted in size on recent new issues, with primary paper the focus of the buying, given the relative illiquidity of the secondary Asian market.

The iTraxx series 16 index is 171bp/175bp, or 8bp tighter on the morning.

The recent Hutch 5 and 10-year are bid at T +231bp and +271bp respectively for a 1bp and 6bp tightening on each tranche. Meanwhile the new Wharf 2017s are 3bp tighter at plus 375bp bid.

The strides made by the market since the resumption of active trading after the Lunar New year holiday have been impressive, with China property and the Indian bank sector having outperformed the broad market. Indian bankers were hammered in the selloff and selling in the Treasuries plus 500bp area at the five-year point.

But now the likes of the ICICI 2016s are T +430bp bid, around 100bp tighter since before the holiday break. Meanwhile the Axis Bank 2016s are bid at T +440bp and the Bank of India 2021s are at plus 420bp bid, again for around a 100bp contraction over the period.

Indian corporates have also caught the tailwind, with the Reliance 2020s and 2040s bid at T +345bp and 375bp respectively for a 30bp-odd contraction over the past few days. The Vedanta 2021s are at 82/84, having been bashed down to 75 bid prior to the holiday break.

In China property, the 2-3-odd price gains seen at the start of the week suffered from mild propfit taking yesterday, but the nibbling has started again this morning. The Cogard 2018s, the sector bellwether, are 0.875 better at 94.375 bid, while the Shimao 2017s are the sector's best performer on the morning, rallying up a point to 83 bid.

The Agile 2017s are nid at 88.5 for a half point gain with the Franshion 2021s up by the same clip at 83.5 bid. Despite the encouraging price action, the sector is notably illiquid, and trading on an average 3-4 point cash bid/offer spread.

In Asian liquid CDS, the best performer has been Indonesia, which is 8bp tighter to 166bp/171bp, followed by the Philippines at 176bp/173bp and Korea at 138bp/143bp for a 5bp tightening each. The Indon and Phillie cash curves are up, with the Philippines 2037s up at 104.25 bid for a 0.875 gain, while the Indon 2042s are a half better at 104.125.

