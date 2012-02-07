HONG KONG, Feb 7 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were
wider amid jitters about Greece's ability to push through
reforms critical to getting the bailout funding which prompted
some profit taking after the recent rally.
New issues continue to be absorbed quite comfortably but
bonds are not exactly flying in the after market despite the
heavy oversubscription because of concerns about a re-tap.
In this year three issuers have made re-taps within days of
offering the original bonds. That has reined in the performance
of Sun Hung Kai's bonds due 2022 which are trading at
272bp/267bp after pricing at 270bp over US Treasuries. The
USD500m issue was six times covered and priced tighter than the
initial guidance of 280bp.
"There is always the temptation to re-tap - its a 3 yard
book and we could see a couple of hundred bucks down the line
without any trouble. A reverse enquiry from someone whose
allocation was capped significantly and you can expect a retap
in the current climate," said a Singapore-based trader at an
Asian bank.
Traders use the terms yard and buck when referring to a
billion and a million dollars respectively.
"But this trend deters flippers and it provides stability
going forward. We also want bigger bonds in Asia and that will
add to liquidity."
Nan Fung, as issuer which re-tapped the market with its 2017
bonds, traded steady at 443bp/438bp. The bond retap was made at
440bp.
The supply from the Hong Kong sector is weighing on
investors' minds with the Wharf 2017 trading as wide as 380bp
and currently quoted at 380bp/375bp, still tighter than the
390bp at which it was retapped.
Henderson Land is also in the market, setting a guidance of
425bp area over UST on a US dollar benchmark Reg S registered
five-year issue. Philippine lender Banco de Oro Unibank is
seeking to price a 5-year bond after it announced a yield
guidance of 4.625%.
Shui On is on the road meeting investors and Indian
education and technology company Core Edu-Tech is making its
debut in the high yield market.
Credit spreads are hovering around four month lows despite
the record surge in issuance but technicals could weaken from
here.
"Europe has been discounted, liquidity is flush and people
will want to put their cash to work," said Rachana Mehta, head
of fixed Income at KE Capital Partners, part of the Maybank
Group. "High grade may underperform due to supply risks from
India, Hong Kong and Korea."
In the high yield segment prices are steady as issuance
activity is eyed following the recent sharp rally. The search
for yield in a low rates environment has supported prices amid a
supply drought.
"Investors are trying to hide in names that are unlikely to
issue and some are likely to move down the credit curve to avoid
supply risk while getting a reasonable carry," said a
Singapore-based trader at a European bank.
Country Garden 2018s are at 94.5/95.5 and Longfor 2016s are
at 95.5/96.5, both steady. The bonds have rallied from around
86.00 and 89.00 respectively at the start of January.
"We expect more issues out of Chinese property at some
point. That sector has rallied a lot and is unlikely to push
further because of supply and regulatory risks. Its a good time
to stay put and wait for new issues in Chinese property," said
Mehta.
Indonesian coal company Bumi Resources stayed weak as
investors worried about the board challenges at Bumi plc. Its
bonds due 2017 are at 104.5/105.5 down about half a point.
Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com