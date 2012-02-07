HONG KONG, Feb 7 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were wider amid jitters about Greece's ability to push through reforms critical to getting the bailout funding which prompted some profit taking after the recent rally.

New issues continue to be absorbed quite comfortably but bonds are not exactly flying in the after market despite the heavy oversubscription because of concerns about a re-tap.

In this year three issuers have made re-taps within days of offering the original bonds. That has reined in the performance of Sun Hung Kai's bonds due 2022 which are trading at 272bp/267bp after pricing at 270bp over US Treasuries. The USD500m issue was six times covered and priced tighter than the initial guidance of 280bp.

"There is always the temptation to re-tap - its a 3 yard book and we could see a couple of hundred bucks down the line without any trouble. A reverse enquiry from someone whose allocation was capped significantly and you can expect a retap in the current climate," said a Singapore-based trader at an Asian bank.

Traders use the terms yard and buck when referring to a billion and a million dollars respectively.

"But this trend deters flippers and it provides stability going forward. We also want bigger bonds in Asia and that will add to liquidity."

Nan Fung, as issuer which re-tapped the market with its 2017 bonds, traded steady at 443bp/438bp. The bond retap was made at 440bp.

The supply from the Hong Kong sector is weighing on investors' minds with the Wharf 2017 trading as wide as 380bp and currently quoted at 380bp/375bp, still tighter than the 390bp at which it was retapped.

Henderson Land is also in the market, setting a guidance of 425bp area over UST on a US dollar benchmark Reg S registered five-year issue. Philippine lender Banco de Oro Unibank is seeking to price a 5-year bond after it announced a yield guidance of 4.625%.

Shui On is on the road meeting investors and Indian education and technology company Core Edu-Tech is making its debut in the high yield market.

Credit spreads are hovering around four month lows despite the record surge in issuance but technicals could weaken from here.

"Europe has been discounted, liquidity is flush and people will want to put their cash to work," said Rachana Mehta, head of fixed Income at KE Capital Partners, part of the Maybank Group. "High grade may underperform due to supply risks from India, Hong Kong and Korea."

In the high yield segment prices are steady as issuance activity is eyed following the recent sharp rally. The search for yield in a low rates environment has supported prices amid a supply drought.

"Investors are trying to hide in names that are unlikely to issue and some are likely to move down the credit curve to avoid supply risk while getting a reasonable carry," said a Singapore-based trader at a European bank.

Country Garden 2018s are at 94.5/95.5 and Longfor 2016s are at 95.5/96.5, both steady. The bonds have rallied from around 86.00 and 89.00 respectively at the start of January.

"We expect more issues out of Chinese property at some point. That sector has rallied a lot and is unlikely to push further because of supply and regulatory risks. Its a good time to stay put and wait for new issues in Chinese property," said Mehta.

Indonesian coal company Bumi Resources stayed weak as investors worried about the board challenges at Bumi plc. Its bonds due 2017 are at 104.5/105.5 down about half a point.

