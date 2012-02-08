HONG KONG, February 8 (IFR) - There is a broadly better tone in Asian credit markets, with more conviction than was seen in the morning session, on the back of equities opening higher in London thanks to hopes of the Greek debt package getting cleared.

Trading throughout the day in Asia has been mostly sideways and thin, with traders' axes focused on recent new issuance and the broader secondary market still largely on the illiquid side.

Versus the open, cash is roughly 2bp-3bp tighter, with the Hong Kong property sector a notable standout on the back of a solid performance from Henderson Land's new deal, which repriced the sector's secondary curve.

So the recent Wharf 2017s are 10bp tighter at T +367bp, while the new Sun Hung Kai 2022s are at +242bp, again 10bp tighter, with the 2020s 8bp tighter at +265bp. Retail is said to be behind the buying up of the sector in secondary.

Catching the Hong Kong corporate tailwind in modest fashion were the Hutch 2017s and 2022s which tightened 3bp and 1bp respectively, to T +269bp and +237bp bid. Offshore sovereign cash is moderately weaker, with the Philippines' 2037s down a half at 104 bid and the Indonesia 2042s off 0.125 at 104.25 bid.

By contrast, China property continues to be nibbled at, again by yield hungry retail, with the double digit returns on offer proving attractive to Hong Kong and Singapore banks. Bellwether Cogard 2018s are a half point higher at 94.5 bid, as are the Agile 2016s, at 90 bid.

Other PRC property names the Evergrande 2015s and the Longfor 2016s are unchanged at 93.5 and 96 bid respectively. A notable feature of this week's trading sessions has been the return of liquidity to the China property complex, with the four point-odd bid/offers seen over the past few weeks replaced by point spreads in most cases.

Single name CDS is unchanged to 4bp tighter, with Korea leading the performance of the sector, tightening 4bp to 132bp bid. Malaysia and Thailand are in 3bp apiece at 118bp and 144bp bid apiece. The Philippines is 2bp better at 154bp bid.

