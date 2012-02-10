HONG KONG, Feb 10 (IFR) - New corporate issues have picked up momentum, especially high-yield name Shui On, as the day progressed and investors became more upbeat about the market open in the US.

The optimism is being driven by headlines indicating that an agreement was reached in Athens overnight for an austerity package that will effectively give EU and IMF officials the green light to give funds for the sovereign to meet large maturities due in March. As the risk-on mentality caught up in Asia, oil rallied and US equity futures rallied.

Asian high-yield bonds were buoyed by the news, especially the new three-year bonds by Chinese property developer Shui On, which priced overnight at 99.40 and were last quoted at 99.75. But it was not confined only to Shui On; the positive mood lifted all of the other new issues.

COLI remained unchanged at 400bp over US Treasuries, still some 10bp tight to where it priced. Reliance's new 10-year bond closed 10bp tight to where it priced at 335bp. The new five-year bond of HK property company Kerry Properties also closed a strong week at 420bp over US Treasuries, after having priced on Wednesday at 465bp over.

But while the rally has been strong, it has not been enough to dispel investor fears. Volume has been thin, leading some strategists to be skeptical about how much more there is to gain. One analyst in Hong Kong said the market is looking toppish and could soon see a correction.

"However, it will be temporary," he suggested.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com