SINGAPORE, February 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets
had a dull though possibly encouraging day, as investors
absorbed the passing by Athens of an austerity budget and gave
it a cautious thumbs-up. Execution risk and civil unrest remain
possible negatives for headline risk, but for now there is a
palpable sense of relief in the air.
Today's price action was underscored by thin flow and little
significant two-way interest either on the Street or from fast
and real money. The iTraxx Asia series 16 opened the morning in
Asia 1bp wider but tightened 2bp in the afternoon for a net 3bp
tightening from the day's wide print, closing at 161bp bid.
In single-name CDS, the Philippines was the best performer,
pulling in 3bp to 152bp bid, with the positive ratings dynamic
on the credit explaining the selling interest. China and
Indonesia drew in 2bp each, at 123bp and 156bp respectively.
Korea at 134bp was unchanged, as was Thailand at 152bp and
Vietnam at 355bp.
The recent raft of new issuance performed solidly over the
course of the Asia trading session, with the new Reliance 2022s
in by 1bp to Treasuries plus 335bp bid, or 10bp in from the plus
345bp reoffer. Hutch's new 2017s are unchanged at plus 245bp
bid, while the 2022s are 1bp wider at plus 263bp.
Elsewhere the new Wharf 2017s are closing out 1bp better at
plus 350bp bid, some way in from the plus 400bp reoffer, while
the China Overseas Land 2017s are 3bp tighter at plus 402bp bid,
or 8bp better than the plus 410bp reoffer.
The day's underperformers in the recent new issue space are
the Shui On Land 2015s, which are bid a quarter below reoffer at
99.75 and the Sun Hung Kai 2022s, which pushed out 1bp to plus
268bp, still 2bp inside the plus 260bp reoffer just over a week
ago.
As the market waits to absorb a planned equity-linked perp
from Cheung Kong Infrastructure, the company?s outstanding 6%
perp is solid at 100.25 bid and has outperformed the Asian perp
sector, with the worst performer in the space the Noble 8.5%
perp, which is down at 84 bid, with an offer a full five points
higher.
China property underwhelmed in the seasoned space, with the
recent rally pausing for breath. Bellwether Cogard 2018s are 95
bid, or a quarter weaker, while the Evergrande 2015s are the
day's worst PRC property performer, down three quarters at 95.25
bid. The Agile 2017s and Franshion 2021s are unchanged at 92.25
and 87.25 respectively.
On the distressed radar, the Sino Forest 2014s are made
31.5/34, in the context of deep illiquidity. PRC timber peer
Chaoda has dropped out of traders' runs after failing to settle
for a put on its convertible last week.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com