SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were in
defensive mode in the morning session on the back of the
cancellation of a planned Euro finance ministers' meeting and
weaker US January retail sales data.
But cash sprang into life in the afternoon session on the
back of a solid performance from newly minted issues, including
issuance from Wheelock, the Wharf holdco. The iTraxx IG index is
closing out on the broker screens at 161bp/164bp.
At pricing 50bp back of the opco the deal was seen as cheap
and players in some quarters imagined it would reprice the
entire recent Hong Kong corporate issuance curve. Hence some
fast money had a go at it and it widened to Treasuries plus
420bp from a 400bp reoffer.
Fast money was however forced to quickly cover as the call
on the repricing was overblown, and the paper is closing out at
plus 390bp bid.
Meanwhile the new 5.5-year from KDB failed to impress in
secondary, getting bid for most of the day at its Treasuries
plus 275bp reoffer level and closing out at a plus 269.5 bid.
Elsewhere, Henderson Land is tapping its recent due 2017s,
showing that this remains nirvana for opportunistic borrowers,
although from the point of view of investors, the 10bp widening
of the 17s to plus 410bp soon after the maximum USD200m tap at
420bp guidance hardly best serves the interests of the existing
holders.
And in a demonstration that high-yield has legs, the new
Cikarang post-tender 2019s are holding in respectably at a 100.5
bid, or a half above reoffer.
China property is mixed, with a bias to the downside.
Bellwether CoGard 2018s are a quarter weaker at 94.25 bid, as
are the Agile 2017s, at 90.5 bid. Franshion 2021s are a half off
at 86.5 bid, while the Kaisa 2015s are unchanged at 93.5 bid.
"This is a market which is still chasing assets and
benefiting from the flow into emerging market funds as well as
from an on-fire private bank bid.
Risk-on is still alive although with the noise getting
louder again from Europe, it might die quite suddenly," said a
Hong Kong syndicate banker. He also mentioned the likelihood of
Lower Tier 2 issuance emerging as the next trend out of Asia,
singling out Hong Kong and Singapore banks as likely issuers.
Single name CDS is unchanged. China is at 122bp, Korea at
136bp, Thailand at 148bp, Malaysia at 120bp, the Philippines at
155bp and Indonesia at 157bp.