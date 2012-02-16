SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (IFR) - There was a broad-based selloff in Asian credit, with the market gapping wider at the open on disappointment that the second Greek bailout package is going to be delayed. A regional syndicate head described the price action as simply a consolidation after the three week-odd rally seen in Asian credit and noted that there was no major portfolio re-weighting underway.

Regional equity markets opened weak and promoted the follow-through into credit markets, with the Kospi the region's worst performing bourse with a 1.2% weakening at the open, with this price action filtering through to the country's CDS, which pushed up 11bp on the day for the worst single-name CDS performance in the trading session. It closed out at 144bp bid. The series 16 pushed out 10bp on the day to close out 172bp/173bp. "It's not really an idiosyncratically driven trading day for Asia, even though there are regional concerns above and beyond the eurozone, as exemplified by the fourth quarter contraction in Singapore GDP [which fell 2.5% for an annual y-on-y GDP growth of 3.6%] which shows you regional trade is slowing. It's more the global macro background and fear that the headline risk is accelerating again," said the syndicate head.

The shine came off recent new issues, with brokers marking down prices quickly and anyone nicely in the black yesterday after the recent round of issuance looking to take profit. Wheelock crashed 14bp higher to Treasuries plus 404bp bid, while opco subsidiary Wharf wasn't far behind, with a 13bp widening to plus 348bp bid. The Kerry 2017s joined the walk of shame, widening 12bp to plus 429bp bid, while the new KDB 2017s managed a respectable 9 in the circumstances) 9bp widening. The best performer was the newly tapped Henderson Land, which managed to close unchanged at Treasuries plus 402bp bid.

Word among syndicate heads is that there are more taps on the way, a reasonable view given the recent round of upsized new issuance, although clearly this opportunistic ploy will go away should the wheels fall off in a dramatic fashion.

China property held up well given the collapse of the primary space, with sector bellwether Cogard 2018 falling 0.625 to 94/95, while the Agile 2016s and the Franshion 2021s fell a quarter each to 96.5/97.5 and 86.75/87.75 respectively.

In the perp space, the CKIs are 91.25, or unchanged, while the Hutch perp is 12bp wider at Treasuries plus 505bp. The planned CKI perp was held up in docs last week, although there are some bankers who see the planned 7% coupon as on the tight side from an optical perspective.

Single name CDS was between 5bp-11bp wider. Indonesia added 9bp to 166bp bid, while the Philippines pushed out 7bp to 161bp and Malaysia added 4bp to 124bp bid.