SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (IFR) - Asian credit snapped back in over the course of today's trading session, with many players believing that yesterday's price action was overdone and value buyers returning in earnest.

Regional bourses recovered in line with the overnight rally on Wall Street, with the Philippines leading the way for a 2% gain at open.

Interestingly, the country's offshore curve was firmly in the spotlight yesterday as one bank local was said by a Singapore trader to have "been buying everything in sight," helping explain why the Philippines offshore curve was immune from yesterday's market rout.

The local lifted a total of USD50m across the Phillie curve yesterday. The Philippines recent 2037 was unchanged today at 104.5/104.75. Players are looking at the spread at the long end of the Philippines curve at Treasuries plus 150bp and seeing it rich, with many now more inclined to obtain their rates exposure from Treasuries and make the switch out.

Another prevailing theme within the trading and real money community has been overwhelming bearish towards India high-grade credit, although there is a growing camp of interest for short-dated Indian paper out to three years. Players see value in the Bank of India and Bank of Baroda 2015s at the Treasuries plus 390bp area as well as in the ICICI due 2015s at plus 395bp.

Meanwhile the newly minted CKI perp has perplexed some traders, with little or nothing crossing their desks today. An early ironic broker quote on the screens was 85/100, with a regional trader putting the touch at 98/99.As the regional banking sector comes to the end of its reporting season, issuance from the sector in L T 2 format is expected.

There has been a positive tailwind in terms of price action, with the Bank of China 2020s around 100bp tighter over the past few months, as well as the Standard Chartered 2020s and the ICBC 2021s. Over the course of the day, each is around 5bp tighter.

Any potential new issuance from the sector would be a natural switch out of the Asian seasoned curve, where all the outstanding paper trading at significant cash premiums.Recent new issuance snapped back in today, with the Wheelock 2017s in 10bp at plus 385bp bid and the Wharfs rallying by the same margin to plus 340bp bid.

A Singapore trader sess the paper as too rich to Henderson at 60bp and believes that a 20bp-30bp drop would be more appropriate for the switch.