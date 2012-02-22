SINGAPORE, February 22 (IFR) - Asia had a solid if
uninspiring trading session, with players having fully absorbed
the Greek debt package story and now likely to focus on
execution risk. Volume remains thin and two-way interest patchy.
Hong Kong primary issuance continues to hog the headlines,
with Shui On Land adding to the US$8.5bn-odd of issuance seen
from the SAR since the year kicked off, with a tap of its recent
2015s.
Interestingly, the bulk of the new issuance has gone off the
run more rapidly than usual, with trading indications remaining
fully live only in the following couple of days post-issuance
and after-market iquidity poor.
In the recent new issue space, the Wharf 2017s continue to
impress, having pulled in to a Treasuries plus 320bp bid versus
the plus 400bp reoffer, although the paper has backed off 5bp
today in Asia.
A regional analyst saw the deal as having been mispriced, on
the view that with its A rating from Fitch alone, it would sit
naturally a few notches below its industry peers.
But it appears to have been repriced by the market closer to
its dual rated Single A peers in the Hong Kong property space.
Wharf's holdco Wheelock was seen by the analyst as attractive at
its offer some 60bp back of Wharf.
He also saw the Sun Hung Kai 2022s as offering value in the
Hong Kong blue chip space, with the 2022s out 3bp today at plus
265bp bid, and cheap to the recently issued Swire 2022s, which
today tightened in to plus 250bp, or 10bp in from reoffer.
He sees the current level on Swire as rich on that
comparable basis, with the USD5bn book having prompted the
tightening on the US$500m trade as under-allocated accounts
pushed into secondary to fill the gap in their orders.
The price action on the Philippines curve has slowed down,
with the local Manila onshore bank buyer having ceased lifting
paper across the Phillie curve. The 2037s are of an eighth at
105.25 bid.
The Indonesia 2042s are off by the same margin at 106.375
mid. In the meantime China property paper is stable, but many
players are asking for how long the grinding revovery in the
sector, which got beaten up in October, can last.
An optical highlight is the recovery of the Longfor 2016s up
to a 99 mid over the past few days, having traded in the 80s
prior to Chinese New Year. The property sector has stalled today
in secondary, with the most liquid names broadly unchanged.
With February the first 'clean' month without a major public
holiday, property sales data from China's National Statistics
Bureau will be closely watched in early March for signs of a
major slowdown in property sales in the country. Extremely weak
data are expected and will almost certainly take the shine off
the recent rally in China property counters.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com