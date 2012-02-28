SINGAPORE, February 28 (IFR) - Asian credit markets had a solid, if uninspiring low liquidity day, with the Asian results season hovering over sentiment, but results so far generally coming in on the positive side.

Hong Kong toll road and property company Road King reported HK818m of full-year profit, which was a respectable result and had little impact on the company's due 2015 bond which was unchanged at Treasuries plus 290bp/280bp.

A few potential "black swans" are hanging around, including the possibility for the Greek restructuring to kick in CDS and a shock Spanish 8.5% budget deficit, with both serving to remind investors of the ongoing gravity of the eurozone crisis and the fact that it is not going to be resolved any time soon.

And the big data release this week for Asia will be Thursday's China PMI, which has the potential to rattle markets should it come in weak.

Meanwhile the sell-off in the Indonesian offshore curve reversed today on optimism that a rising oil price will not smash a hole in the country's finances. The Indonesia 2042s bounced a point to 106.5, largely on the back of offshore real money buying, with the search for yield outside the ultra low rate G3 markets pulling cash into Asia?s local and offshore government markets.

Rumours are out there that Hong Kong telco PCCW might be the latest to get on the SAR issuance bandwagon, with the company having issued decent results and now through the issuance blackout period.

Issuance would make sense given that the company has recently smoothed out its debt profile, having paid off bank loans of around US$1bn thanks to its selling its telco operation to HKT Trust, from which it raised that sum.

It could prefund its 6% due July 2013 dollar bond with proceeds from a new deal and extend out its liquid on-the-run curve in the process. The most liquid PCCW bond is its due 2016s, which were last offered at Treasuries plus 280bp.

The new Axis Bank 2017s survived an early scare in secondary when the bid was 2bp north of the Treasuries plus 440bp reoffer for most of the day, as the paper rebounded to close out at plus 438bp/435bp.

Investment grade credit was broadly unchanged to 3bp tighter on the day, with the series 16 index closing out at 160bp/162bp. Single name CDS was also broadly unchanged as was the China property space, which is awaiting with baited breath February sales data, scheduled for release early next month. Sector bellwether Cogard 2018s hit a near four month high and printed a 98 mid.

