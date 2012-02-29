SINGAPORE, February 29 (IFR) - Asian credit markets
were in decent shape today, boosted by a rally on Wall Street
and a continuing risk-on modus operandi. Also helping pull
spreads in were month-end pressures which has forced a lot of
shorts to cover in a broad-based squeeze.
In general IG is around 5bp tighter, with the recent Hong
Kong names leading the way and the seasoned Korea curve also
joining in the squeeze.
China property was in the spotlight, as the national
government quashed plans by Shanghai to ease property buying
restrictions in the city, just as they did when Wuhu and Foshan
attempted to boost their local property markets with an easing
of regulations.
Despite the fact that poor sales numbers from the sector
loom this weekend, China property paper has held its own. The
Country Garden 2018s are closing out at a 4 month high of 98
bid, or up a point on the day, as are the Yanlord 2018s at an
88.5/89.5 touch.
Interestingly, a Singapore-based trader noted that there is
a residual hunger for true belt-and-braces covenant-heavy
high-yield issuance out of Asia from real money and, startved of
this asset class, these investors are using Triple B paper as a
proxy.
He mentioned the Nan Fung and Kerry Properties 2017s as
beneficiaries of this effect, with the former in by 15bp to a
Treasuries plus 395bp bid, while the latter has pulled in 10bp
to a plus 365bp mid.
He alluded to Axis Bank's "wobble" yesterday when the newly
minted 2017s pushed out in secondary above its plus 440bp
reoffer only to pull back in towards the Asia close, a move it
has improved on by tightening in to plus 430bp at today's end of
trading.
"Too many bonds were floating around yesterday after the
break and given the region's institutional bias against Asia
credit I wasn't that surprised," he said.
Axis's steady performance has helped other Indian banks
names, depite the received opinion in the market that a raft of
Indian bank supply - most of which will pay zero fees and
perhaps be hard underwritten - is about to descend on the
primary market.
So for example the Bank of Baroda 2016s are in 10bp at the
close to a plus 375bp/355bp tough (note the illiquidity) and the
ICICI 2016s are 5bp tighter at plus 410bp/400bp.
A substantial rally has occurred in the China bank complex,
on the view that unliked the India bank space, supply is not
imminent. The Bank of China 2020s screamed in 20bp today, to a
plus 255bp bid, while the StanChart 2020s came in 10bp to plus
290bp bid.
Meanwhile local buying has resumed of the Philippines
offshore curve, albeit in lower size than was seen a few weeks
back, with tickets of around USD30m having been written today on
the 2037s, albeit leaving the paper unchanged at a 106.5 bid.
Indonesia's relief rally on receding fears of the budgetary
consequences of fuel subsidies. The 2042s are up a half at
106.625 bid.