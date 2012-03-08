SINGAPORE, March 8 (IFR) - Asia credit markets have caught a PSI-induced mood of euphoria as early indications suggest that the required quorum for Greece to avoid a disorderly default is on the cards.

There was some jaw-dropping price action in the afternoon session. Not least was the tightening to a Treasuries plus 352 bid versus a plus 370bp reoffer from the tap of its 5-year from Hong Kong's Lifestyle.

Equally distinctive was the 2.75 point surge in the Philippines due 2037s, which admittedly came off weakness in the paper over the past 24 hours.

Heavy local buying was responsible for the move up to 106.75 bid. It's sobering to note that the Philippines now trades around 50bp through Mexico at this tenor. And while the country gears up for a likely bump-up to investment grade like its regional peer Indonesia, traders are preparing to start trading the Phillie dollar curve on a Treasury spread rather than on a cash basis.

The Asia IG series 16 index put on its most aggressive tightening this year, pulling in 7bp to close out at 156bp/159bp. Meanwhile Philippines miner Carmen Copper is lining up a five-year with rumoured pricing in the 6.5%-7% area, something which appears optically tight.

Still with Philippines corporate ICTSI's 7.375 due 2020, an appropriate comp, trading at 5.4%, you would have to say the deal stands a chance at that guidance.

The recently issued OCBC 3-year has become slightly more liquid than it was post-break yesterday and was last made plus 125bp/120bp, for a 5bp bid/offer rather than yesterday's colossal 10bp spread. Still, there are few bonds available to lift, according to a regional syndicate head.

That level represents a plus 114bp-109bp spread to the 2-year Treasury, over which the bond is now being traded. The market is now a hostage of fortune to tonight's PSI result, and massive price action, either to the upside or the downside is waiting in the wings.

In a measure of the importance of the PSI outcome, the regional syndicate head noted that he had a deal good to go this morning but that the issuer decided to wait until after the PSI deadline had passed.

