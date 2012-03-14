HONG KONG, March 14 (IFR) - Asian credits were tighter
on the day with positive risk sentiment globally but Chinese
high yield bonds gave up gains after the Chinese Premier doused
hopes of easing in the property sector.
The Asia ex-Japan IG index was at 143bp/147bp, tighter than
Tuesday's close of 152bp/154. The index finally broke through
its range of 150bp-160bp closing below 150bp for the first time
since end January.
"The IG has had a very strong run, it's about 10bp tighter
across the board with the Hong Kong property sector performing
very well," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.
Citic Pacific's 2017 bonds were at 100.65/100.80 cents on a
dollar after pricing at par earlier this week.
However China's high yield bonds struggled to retain their
gains. "High yield bonds rallied after the huge response
received by Agile overnight but the sector gave up gains after
more issues were announced and after comments from the Chinese
premier," said another Hong Kong based credit trader.
Agile Property's 2017 bonds were trading at 100.30/100.40
cents on a dollar after rallying to 101.5 cents on a dollar in
early trading. They priced at 99.903 overnight.
