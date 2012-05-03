HONG KONG, May 3 (IFR) - A hint of positive tone was seen in
Asian credit trade today, despite cautious sentiments ahead of
the Spanish bond auction as the market waited to see if the ECB
announces further steps to fight the eurozone debt crisis.
"A general sense of caution has been there, but there seems
to be fresh fund flows from asset managers and this money is
being put to work," said a Singapore-based credit trader.
That helped shore up new bonds and kept Asian credit spreads
on an even keel. New 2017s priced overnight from South Korean
retail operator Lotte Shopping were about 3bp tighter from their
reoffer price of 260bp over US Treasuries, while the other newly
minted bonds from Hutchison Whampoa's NC5 6% perp were up 25
cents after pricing at par overnight.
Such encouraging performances are keeping new supplies
trickle in, with Korea Western Power Corp in the market, set to
price its 5-year bond with a price talk of 250bp over UST.
Chinese petrochemical concern Sinopec joined the bandwagon,
announcing that it is hitting the road with Citigroup, HSBC and
the Bank of China International after which a USD Reg S/144a
deal could follow.
Sentiment in the high yield segment was mixed and profit
taking was seen in some bonds that witnessed a run up in the
past few days.
Country Garden's 2018 bonds were at 101.50/102.50 cents
after it was pushed up a couple of points by heavy fund flows in
the past few days.
The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan series 17 index was at 164bp,
little changed from yesterday's 165bp.
