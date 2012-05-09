SINGAPORE, May 9 (IFR) - Asia credit markets had a softer
tone as noise from the eurozone is getting louder, with the
focus now squarely back on Greece's debt woes and its political
impasse as well as uncertainty regarding France's new president
Hollande unsettling market players.
The iTraxx series 17 IG index is 3bp wider coming up to the
close at 177bp/178bp, with investment grade paper around 5bp
wider across the board. The price action softened as European
markets opened soft on a rumour that the "troika" of EU
representatives had canceled a planned visit to Athens amid the
country"s political turmoil following the recent general
election.
Meanwhile a regional syndicate head played down fears that
Hollande will scupper the eurozone's austerity drive claiming it
was "normal politics" and that France"s policy regarding deficit
reduction would remain broadly in line with that of outgoing
president Sarkozy.
Amid the volatility primary markets are trying to gauge what
an appropriate pricing concession for new issuance should be,
with a clue coming in the form of Indonesia"s Lippo Karawaci,
which is aiming to price a new 7 NC 4 wide to comps, with the
initial 7.25% guidance putting it 75bp back of the Indika Energy
2018s.
"Investors need to be compensated for the prevailing
volatility and you need to leave some meat on the table to pique
their interest," said the syndicate head.
Meanwhile recent new issuance is something of a mixed bag,
with the Hutch perp the most convincing of the recent deals,
closing out at a 100.15 bid, with the ultra high duration paper
having traded above its par reoffer since pricing last week.
By contrast the new RHB 2017 is weak, and closing out at a
Treasuries plus 258bp/256bp versus its plus 255bp reoffer.
Further weakness has been seen in the Pertamina two-parter, with
the trend for the issuer's curve to flatten continuing as the
2022s underperform the 2042s, as the latter is tightly held by
long duration insurers and pension funds whereas faster money
found its way into the 10-year piece.
Each tranche is bid at 98.875, with the 2042s an eighth
above reoffer and the 2022s around a half below.
In its latest assault on China corporate independent
research firm Muddy Waters singled out Fufeng on governance
concerns, with the report hurting the company's due 2017s off
four points on the day to 82/85.
And the company's favourite target, with which it is
engaging in a mammoth legal battle, Sino-Forest, is the subject
of a bond auction conducted by Creditex, which will attempt to
establish fair value on the company's outstanding offshore debt
following the kicking in a credit event a few months ago.
Across the Sino-Forest curve, from the due 2013s to the
2017s, the indication is 27/30, implying a 70%-odd haircut in
the event of an orderly restructuring of the company's debt.
Elsewhere in high-yield, China property has shown residual
weakness on profit taking after a recent run-up in prices,
despite weak sales numbers throughout the sector. Industry
bellwether the Cogard 2018s are off 0.75 today at 99.5/100.5,
while the Agile 2017s are 0.625 weaker at 98.35 bid.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com