SINGAPORE, May 14 (IFR) - Asian credit markets are closing out on the weak side, with paper settling at lower cash price levels off this morning's tights, driven by the weak European open, where equities are down between 2%-2.5% as trading gets underway.

Again, as was the case for most of last week, flow has been light and the market less than liquid, with real money sitting this out in an attempt to establish a possible value level, with fast money still playing from the short side.

It seems there is room for a short-squeeze surge, with the market hostage to headline noise from the eurozone and QE3 from the Fed threatening to emerge, and likely to be a game changer. China's weekend easing of the RRR initially boosted sentiment, with the iTraxx Asia series 17 at one point a pip tighter, but closing out the day 4bp wider at a 184bp mid.

The recent Sinopec three-parter had a mixed day, with the due 2022s at one point printing at Treasuries plus 197bp, but now closing out 4bp north of that. Meanwhile the due 2042s are 3bp wide from richest print, closing out at Treasuries plus 188bp bid.

The recent Vientinbank 2017s were a victim of the recent supply rush, and battling against the market's widespread indigestion, are off around 0.625 at a 98.65 bid, with the same dynamic hitting the recent RHB Bank, which is off around a point at 97.98.

Elsewhere, any hopes of a value-based buying spree in China property have been dashed, with the sector broadly off a quarter to a half as we come up to the close. So the Agile 2017s are bid at 98.5, versus a 99.90 reoffer and the KWG Land 2017s down at 97.5 bid from a 99.11 reoffer.

A regional syndicate head suggested that the paper was technically poorly placed, given that private banks were offered a 25 cents rebate to buy the deals, and that as a result there were a large number of PB accounts which flipped the paper.

Elsewhere in Asian property, the need for Sun Hung Kai board member Thomas Chan to renew his bail has revived interest in the story which involves the multi-billionaire Kwok family's brothers who have long conducted a feud regarding the company's control.

Still despite the SHC story picking up momentum, there has been no standout trading activity in the company's offshore bonds. The SHC 2022s are unchanged at 99.28 bid, with all the price action happening six weeks ago when two of the Kwok brothers were first arrested on suspicion of bribery.

The two standouts in the recently issued primary space are the Lippo Karawaci due 2017s which are up at 99.6 bid off a 99.32 reoffer, and the China Shanshui Cement 2017s, which are up at 100.30, bid having traded above reoffer for all of their short life.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com