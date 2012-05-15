SINGAPORE, May 15 (IFR) - It was a yo-yo session for Asian credit, with cash widening around 10bp-15bp at the open and coming back to around a 5bp-10bp net widening on the day as we come up to the close.

Meanwhile the wide print for the IG Asia series 17 was 191bp/193bp at the Asia open, with a 1bp tightening seen by the London open and a 6bp further tightening seen over the past half hour or so, largely on the back of short covering, according to a regional syndicate officer.

The eurozone backdrop is as ever gloomy, with Spanish 10-year yields adding to their 22bp spike of yesterday at the open in Europe, to a current 6.26%, while Italian 10-year BTP yields are 5bp wider on yesterday's close to 5.75%.

Further fuel was added to the eurozone fire yesterday with Moody's downgrade of 26 Italian banks, and, although widely expected by market players, adds to the sense that a new and extremely dangerous phase of the eurozone crisis is unfolding.

On average, Asia high-yield paper was off 1.5-2 cash points and most of the recent new issue space was firmly in red territory, tellingly with the new Shanshui Cement trading down to a 99 bid, having held its own above reoffer since issuance and yesterday quoted at a 100.3 bid.

Measure of the fragility of the new issue space can be seen from the sogginess of high-grade China paper, with the new CNOOC 10-year 18bp north of its reoffer spread of Treasuries plus 190bp and CNPC's due 2017s out at a plus 210bp bid from the deal's plus 185bp reoffer.

Interestingly, in a measure of the resilience of the ultra long segment, the CNOOC due 2042s are closing out at a plus 188bp bid, versus their plus190bp reoffer, with the syndicate officer suggesting that investors are willing to hold onto the paper given its relatively high yield and in anticipation of lower long end Treasury yields and the positive duration effect that will bring them.

In terms of the remainder of the week, eurozone first quarter GDP data will be closely watched as a cue to short-term price action.

With Spanish and Italian bond yields still opening higher despite a shock 0.5% rise in Germany's first quarter GDP released today at the European open -at more than five times the consensus and enabling Germany to avoid the technical recession which was widely forecast - all signs are that the eurozone economy as a whole will be the input for investors.

