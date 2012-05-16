SINGAPORE, May 16 (IFR) - It was not a pretty picture in Asian credit today, and although the Asia series 17 iTraxx index has pulled in 1bp on the back of stabilizing European equity markets and on short covering ahead of the FOMC today, the bloodbath atmosphere remains in the air. The series 17 is closing out at 196bp/198bp, or 11bp wider on the day for the biggest spike this year.

The eurozone backdrop remains dire as input into Asian credit, with 10-year Spanish government yields 10bp wider at the open for a 6.5% yield and the country's five-year CDS at its all time historic high of 550bp.

Investment grade cash is around 10bp wider with some nasty hits seen in single-name CDS, led by the Philippines which at 180bp bid is 15bp wider on the day, with Korea adding 10bp to 146bp bid and China out by 6.5bp to 135bp bid.

The feedback from a recent investor visit to Hong Kong by a major foreign investment bank was that the buy-side has been taking money off the table and booking cash and spread profits from hedged positions.

Moreover, seeing little upside on the back of near historic Treasury yields and the potential for large downside, both from a backup in Treasuries and the risk of credit spreads continuing to widen, investors are now of no mind to purchase new issue offerings.

Meanwhile the China property sector has cracked, with the technical buying off the lows which were around 30 cash points off current levels has abated and a rush of selling hitting the sector, albeit in the context of a falling tide lowering all boats.

Sector bellwether the Cogard 2018s are two points weaker on the day to 95/96, as are the recently issued Agile 2017s, which are closing out at 95.5/96.5. The KWG Land 2017s are off a point at 94.

Beijing Enterprises' due 2022s were hit by the company raising its stake in China Gas to 14.8% from 12.9% and are 10bp wider on the day to a Treasuries plus 310bp bid. Elsewhere in the China complex, the news that car dealer Baoxin has pulled its planned US dollar 5 NC 3 has whacked its stock down 25% in Hong Kong.

In recent primary paper, the Sinopec multi-trancher has underperformed in its 10 and 30-year pieces, with the 2022s out a plus 217bp bid of 7bp wide to reoffer, while the 2042s are 15bp wider from reoffer at a plus 200bp bid.

The five-year piece has however held in relatively well, and was last quoted at a plus 207bp bid, 2bp north of reoffer. The attrition continues to hit Shanshui Cement after its recent remarkable resilience, with yesterday's slide continuing: the paper was last 97.5 bid or 2.5 points south of reoffer.

