SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - The potential for downside volatility in the Asian foreign exchange markets to damage offshore credit was clearly demonstrated today when the Indonesian rupiah's precipitous two-day fall caused the country's five-year CDS to gap out a whopping 25bp to 245bp/255bp.

The price subsequently came back for a 15bp widening on the day. But with other South East Asian currencies also taking a bruising, the implications going forward for Asian offshore credit spreads are ominous, should this week's currency rout be extended.

Part of the move down in the rupiah, Singapore dollar, peso, ringgit and baht can be explained by switching from these risk-off currencies into the US dollar as fears that an intensification of the eurozone crisis, a hard landing in China and increased attention on debt-to-GDP ratios in large economies such as Japan and the UK have the potential to precipitate another financial crisis.

The iTraxx Asia IG index is closing out at 200bp/202bp for a 3bp widening on the day in the context of thin volume. All eyes remain trained on the eurozone crisis and the possibility of Greece exiting the eurozone, with players yesterday willing to clutch at the straws offered by Italian premier Monti of Eurobonds and an assurance that Greece will not exit the eurozone.

Despite the aura of gloom, the public holiday in the US on Monday might encourage short covering in the US equity market tonight, which could lend some support to Monday's Asian credit trading session.

In terms of activity in Asia today, much of the focus has been on the China oil majors, with any residual cash being put to work in the highest investment grade paper available. The CNOOC 2022s pulled in 5bp on the day to a Treasuries plus 210bp bid, still some way north of their plus 190bp reoffer.

Likewise the Sinopec 2022s printed a tight of plus 195bp, or 10bp inside reoffer, although this level was hit back and the paper is closing out at plus 210bp/200bp.

The action on Indonesia CDS had a follow through effect on the new Republic of Indonesia 2042s, which shed a point to 98 bid. In the meantime, although the peso also joined into today's drop in Asian currencies, the RoP due 2037s are off just a quarter coming up to the close at 104 bid.

China property was muted, with sector bellwether Country Garden 2018s off around a quarter to 94.5/95.5, with little two-way action on the counter.

