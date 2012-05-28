SINGAPORE, May 28 (IFR) - It was a slow start to the week, with many regional debt players out today on the back of the US Memorial Day holiday and Korea out for the Buddha's birthday holiday. Still, this is a muted start to what could be a big week for the region's credit markets.

The biggest input will be on Friday with US non-farm payroll data (consensus plus 150k for May) due for release, but there are other wildcards, including China PMI and ISM data (consensus 52 and 53.8 respectively) and Italian debt auctions, each of which has the potential to produce loud headline noise.

The Asia series 17 iTraxx index managed a 4bp tightening to 194bp mid in miniscule volume, with credit slightly firmer across the board, albeit again in the context of very light flow.

The planned EUR19bn recap of Spain's Bankia might in the days of the Lehman bankruptcy have had the potential to send shockwaves across global financial markets, but not this time it seems.

This adds to the sense that the key input for all concerned is the potential exit of Greece from the eurozone, with the June 17 elections presenting a watershed moment for the markets should the outcome precipitate a "Grexit"

Still, it was almost business as usual last Friday as Hong Kong Land printed a USD500m 10-year at Treasuries plus 290bp, or 10bp tighter than initial guidance and at a plus 30bp new issue premium to comps, or around 15bp inside where the new issue premium for IG at 10 years was assumed to be.

The paper is closing out at a plus 285bp bid, something of an achievement for leads HSBC, Stan Chart and MUFJ, given that many in the market assumed that a top end size print would prompt fast money to have a go at the deal.

Meanwhile with the Indonesian rupiah and Indian rupee remaining weak, fears of a rush to the exits of hot money have forced out Indonesia CDS, with the cost of protection surging 31.5bp last Friday as rupiah tanked, but settling 9bp inside that during today's session.

Indian corporate bellwether Reliance 2022s underperformed the broader Asian credit market last week, and added 10bp to Treasuries plus 410bp bid.

