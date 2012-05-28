SINGAPORE, May 28 (IFR) - It was a slow start to the week,
with many regional debt players out today on the back of the US
Memorial Day holiday and Korea out for the Buddha's birthday
holiday. Still, this is a muted start to what could be a big
week for the region's credit markets.
The biggest input will be on Friday with US non-farm payroll
data (consensus plus 150k for May) due for release, but there
are other wildcards, including China PMI and ISM data (consensus
52 and 53.8 respectively) and Italian debt auctions, each of
which has the potential to produce loud headline noise.
The Asia series 17 iTraxx index managed a 4bp tightening to
194bp mid in miniscule volume, with credit slightly firmer
across the board, albeit again in the context of very light
flow.
The planned EUR19bn recap of Spain's Bankia might in the
days of the Lehman bankruptcy have had the potential to send
shockwaves across global financial markets, but not this time it
seems.
This adds to the sense that the key input for all concerned
is the potential exit of Greece from the eurozone, with the June
17 elections presenting a watershed moment for the markets
should the outcome precipitate a "Grexit"
Still, it was almost business as usual last Friday as Hong
Kong Land printed a USD500m 10-year at Treasuries plus 290bp, or
10bp tighter than initial guidance and at a plus 30bp new issue
premium to comps, or around 15bp inside where the new issue
premium for IG at 10 years was assumed to be.
The paper is closing out at a plus 285bp bid, something of
an achievement for leads HSBC, Stan Chart and MUFJ, given that
many in the market assumed that a top end size print would
prompt fast money to have a go at the deal.
Meanwhile with the Indonesian rupiah and Indian rupee
remaining weak, fears of a rush to the exits of hot money have
forced out Indonesia CDS, with the cost of protection surging
31.5bp last Friday as rupiah tanked, but settling 9bp inside
that during today's session.
Indian corporate bellwether Reliance 2022s underperformed
the broader Asian credit market last week, and added 10bp to
Treasuries plus 410bp bid.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com