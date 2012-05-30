SINGAPORE, May 30 (IFR) - Asia's credit markets were
remarkably resilient today, with no weakness emerging towards
the close in the face of a 17bp gap up in five-year Spain CDS to
575bp/585bp at the Europe open. The Asia series 17 IG index
remained at its opening 194bp/196bp level throughout the day, or
3bp wider from yesterday's close.
Spain remains firmly in the spotlight, with Bankia's bailout
request falling flat and no formal eurozone rescue package via
the FSS on the table.
While real money has remained sideliend for the past three
weeks or so in Asia credit, there is also a deep fear of being
short in any size, on risks of eurozone formal policy changes
which might be of the game-changing variety. Nevertheless the
risk of a liquidity crunch in the eurozone banking system seems
to be rising every day.
The announcement by Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa
of a two-part euro deal failed to impact the offshore Hutch
curve, with the recently issued US dollar 2017s and 2022s -
which have become pretty illiquid since launch a few months ago
- last at Treasuries plus 215bp/205bp and plus 265bp/255bp
respectively.
Each was issued at plus 275bp, and illustrates the secular
spread tightening spread seen in Asian credit since the paper
was launched. Hutch's euro foray is being facilitated by a
benign basis swap back to US dollars from euros and well as on
the back of Hutch's likely call that the euro will depreciate in
the medium to long term.
The currency rout continues in Indonesia, despite the
central bank's introduction yesterday of short term US dollar
time deposits in a bid to ease the shortage of dollars onshore
in Indonesia.
Bank Indonesia claims that Indonesian banks have USD43bn of
dollars deposited offshore, although an RBS report says that
minus Indonesian banks' foreign liabilities, their foreign asset
position is negative to the tune of USD6bn.
Still, despite the ongoing rupiah weakness, Indonesia
five-year CDS was reasonably stable today, adding 5bp to close
out at 230bp/240bp. This is close to a recent spread high of
40bp to the Philippines' five-year CDS, which was last 3bp wider
at 193bp/198bp.
The Philippines was placed on positive outlook by Moody's
today, with its Ba2 rating equalized with S&P's call on the
country, which has it at BB positive.
Meanwhile cash trading was listless, with the only major
highlight of week so far coming in the form of the recently
issued Agile 2017s rallying up two points since the start of the
week, and last at 97/98 or two points below reoffer.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com