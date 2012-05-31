SINGAPORE, May 31 - Asian credit markets opened on a weak note thanks to hefty declines on Wall Street and the ongoing euro zone saga, with a poor showing from India's GDP - it came in at 5.3 percent in the first quarter - adding to fears of hard economic landings across Asia.

The iTraxx series 17 IG index opened out by 7bp at 202bp/204bp but clawed some of that weakness back during the day and is closing out at 197bp/200bp.

The slightly firmer tone can be partially explained by a firmer opening in European markets, with Spanish CDS9.5bp tighter at 575bp/583bp and hopes rising that Greece will be able to renegotiate bailout terms with the Troika and remain in the euro zone.

Trading in Asian credit was extremely thin, with players unwilling to commit ahead of tomorrow's May non-farm payroll data out of the United States (consensus plus 150k), and even if there is a positive number which is conducive to credit, with the UK out for public holidays next Monday and Tuesday, a reopening of Asia's primary offshore bond market will not happen until Wednesday at the earliest.

Hong Kong Land's recent deal changed hands today at Treasuries plus 283bp/281bp, tightening 2bp on the day and nicely inside its plus 290bp reoffer.

Meanwhile, the Sinopec 2017s continue to perform versus the 2022s, with the five-year piece in at plus 175bp versus a plus 205bp reoffer, while the 2022s are closing out flat to reoffer at plus 210bp.

The newly minted Hutch two-part euro deal has performed well, with the 2017s in 7bp and the 2022 in 6bp to plus 133bp and plus 184bp respectively.

China property paper had a mixed day, with the Country Garden 2018s up a quarter at 96.25 bid, while the recently issued Agile 2017s lost 0.375 to 96.875 bid and the Evergrande 2015s down 0.75 to 94.75 bid.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com