SINGAPORE, June 8 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were again stuck in the familiar recent thin trading pattern, with new issuance from PTTEP and Malaysia Export Import Bank failing to provide reasons to be cheerful.

The PTTEP 30-year was last bid at Treasuries plus 356bp or a respectable 3.6bp inside reoffer while the new Mexim is at plus 220 bid versus a plus 218bp reoffer, having traded as wide as plus 223bp bid in Asia today.

Bernanke's testimony on Capitol Hill yesterday failed to hint at the possibility of QE3, which left players on the gloomy side, and Spain's three notch downgrade by Fitch to BBB with a negative outlook simply added to the gloom.

European equities have opened around 1% lower and this has kept a lid on Asian credit coming into the close.

In a sign that the recent rally in Spanish CDS was less than convincing, the cost of five-year Spanish protection is out by 10bp at the European open, to 580bp/590bp. The series 17 IG index is closing out unchanged on the day but 4bp wide to yesterday's close, at 195bp/197bp.

The surprise 25bp rate cut from the PBOC put a bid under the China property sector, with the bellwether Cogard 2018s ending up a half better on the day at 96.75 bid. According to a regional credit analyst, the market is now concerned that impending China macro data will come in weak and that the Chinese financial authorities are aware of something nasty in the data.

This cooling interpretation of what was initially thought of as a credit positive is demonstrated by the 5bp widening apiece on the CNOOC and Sinopec due 2022s.

"You have to wonder just how badly in shape China's economy is following the rate cut [the first in China since 2008] and people are beginning to take the view that the second quarter GDP data may produce a nasty shock, even though the received view is that the Chinese economy has bottomed out and will start to recover during the second half of the year," said a regional syndicate head.

The suspension of Wharf's stock in Hong Kong ahead of the announcement of a major transaction dented the company's due 2017s which added 20bp to plus 305bp bid, while bonds issued by the company's parent Wheelock pushed out 10bp to a plus 360bp bid.

