HONG KONG, July 20 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were wider on Friday but the tone remained constructive with the solid performance of new issues and the possibility that the high yield pipeline will resume flowing.

New bonds from Indonesian township developer Jajabeka and Malaysian lender CIMB were steady while dim sum bonds from Gemdale traded up as much as two points.

Sri Lanka and Temasek, the other new issues this week, remain firm as flows into Asian credit markets remain positive albeit lower with the low street inventory also lending support.

Data from fund tracker EPFR Global showed new subscriptions into emerging market bond funds fell to USD935m from USD1,142m in the previous week.

Spreads on the benchmark iTraxx IG index are wider by a basis point at 161/162bp as investors turn cautious after recent gains with concern focused on Spain's fiscal position despite the expected approval of its bank bailout plan later in the day. Spreads are near three-month lows despite primary issuance volumes overtaking 2011's aggregate and set for a record high this year.

"Since the US sub-prime crisis, the banking community in general has become increasingly cautious and deleveraging, and hence, the dealer community inventories are diminishing," said Dilip Shahani, Head of Global Research at HSBC.

In the investment grade sector new bonds from CIMB traded at around the reoffer level, at 190bp/188bp although volumes were low since allocations were mainly to strong hands. Banks and fund managers accounted for 98% of the deal.

Korea Gas was also well supported with the bonds trading at the reoffer level of 175bp down from Thursday's 178/176bp.

Temasek 2023s are at 90/88bp and compared with 92bp/90bp and 2042s are steady at 84bp/81bp. Sri Lanka's bonds are trading higher at 101.625, up an eighth.

Sovereign bonds are also well supported with the Fed's continued Operation Twist encouraging investors to add duration. Philippines 2034s are at 134.50/135.75 and the 2037s at 115.75/116.25. Indonesian bonds due 2042 are at 111.25/111.75.

Sovereign CDS are flat to 1bp tighter with the exception of South Korea whose 5-year CDS has underperformed peers China and Malaysia. For a graphic please click on r.reuters.com/vuj59s

In high yield, China property bonds remain supported almost across the board following the improvements in monthly sales in May and June but industrials are lagging the rally even though the world's largest economy is expected to pick up in the second half of the year.

For instance Evergrande 2015s are at 100.50 up from Thursday's 99.25/99.75 and Shimao 2016s are at 102.5/103.5 from Thursday's 101/102. In contrast, Lonking Holdings eased to 90/91 from 92.5/93.5 on Thursday.

"Fundamentals haven't helped. There have been profit warnings from so many manufacturing companies, stocks have been hosed really hard and so the selling in their bonds continues," said a Singapore based high yield trader. For a graphic comparing the performances please click on r.reuters.com/qyj59s

Newly sold dim sum bonds from developer Gemdale was bid up as high as 102 even after they were sold at par for a yield of 9.15%. Jababeka bonds priced at par were quoted at 99/100.

"Its rated which helps but it is structurally quite weak," said the high yield trader referring to Gemdale.

"The retail account base just seems to love it. They have been the big drivers of these two deals (Gemdale and Jababeka). The lesson of the last few months has been, dont fight the retail bid. If they are buying then that's the direction the market is taking."

Private bank participation was 39% and 68% for Gemdale and Jababeka, both of which priced overnight.

